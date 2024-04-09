Palworld update breaks the survival game so hard the devs tell Xbox players "do not try to load multiplayer data" for now

A new Palworld update has broken things so badly for Xbox Series X/S players that developer Pocketpair has recommended not loading multiplayer data whatsoever.

Yesterday, April 8, a brand new Palworld update went live, exclusively for Xbox Series X/S players. This was the console version of the update that unleashed Raid boss Bellanoir for players on PC last week, so now Palworld players on Xbox devices can have a go at taking down the boss that's tearing apart player bases.

But it seems like this Xbox update had a huge unintended consequence for the multiplayer side of Palworld. As the tweet below explains – not to mention the player replies to it – joining multiplayer on Xbox Series X/S may accidentally load in far older save data for the player, potentially setting characters back hugely, which is a scary prospect even assuming a rollback or some other server-side correction is incoming.

In the Xbox version v0.2.0.6 that was released today, we have confirmed an issue where multiplayer player save data is not being loaded correctly when multiplayer save data from an older version is loaded.This issue is currently being investigated by the development team. In the… https://t.co/ilDx4fydcrApril 9, 2024 See more

"This issue is currently being investigated by the development team. In the meantime, we apologize but please do not try to load multiplayer data on Xbox," developer Pocketpair concludes in the tweet above. You heard the studio - don't even try playing with your friends whatsoever if you're on Xbox.

Thankfully, there's good news. The follow-up tweet just below reveals that Pocketpair has managed to identify the root cause of the issue, just hours after it was first revealed, and a patch is currently being developed to fix multiplayer data for Palworld players on Xbox consoles.

It's a bit of a shame this issue has overshadowed what's otherwise being praised as an excellent patch by Palworld players. The update added in tons of quality of life improvements alongside the debut Raid boss, including new ways to level up your pals quickly, as well as an ability that can immediately transport you back to your home base.

Elsewhere, a new Palworld datamine suggests the community's favorite imaginary Pal, a fire Chillet counterpart dubbed Grillet, may actually be added to the open-world survival game.