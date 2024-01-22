Palworld fans love Depresso, a miserable little guy who hates mining, everyone, and themselves

Everyone loves Depresso, Palworld's very appropriately-named creature.

Palworld might have guns and a market for human body parts, but those aren't the only grittier aspects of the new multiplayer game. It turns out there's a creature simply called 'Depresso,' and as you can see from the short clip just below, they're utterly miserable all the time.

Alpha Depresso stuck on mining duty is a mood #Palworld pic.twitter.com/7BoCVczYu8January 20, 2024 See more

Depresso looks completely beside themselves when they're forced to do manual labor like mining. The clip below provides a bit of an extended look at the creature, who manages to look like it's both having an existential crisis and like it has nothing going on behind its eyes at the same time.

"How do I make my Depresso happy? Built the hot tub, make sure he's fed, and he keeps complaining about 'working conditions' so much that I'm ready to call in the Pinkerton pals," writes one Reddit comment under the post above. Perhaps what Depresso actually wants is to simply be free!

On the other hand, with a name like Depresso, we all sort of knew what the creature was going to look and act like before we laid eyes on it for the first time. "I mean with a name like Depresso you should have expected depression and false workmen comp claims," a comment responding to the one above correctly attests to.

Palworld's just become the sixth Steam game ever to reach one million concurrent players, beating Cyberpunk 2077's record in the process. The multiplayer game really has proved it's so much more than just 'Pokemon with guns.'

