Palworld devs "in talks" to bring the survival game x Pokemon mashup to more platforms in the future

The developer of Palworld says it is in talks to release the survival game on other platforms and is open to partnership and acquisition offers.

In an interview with Bloomberg , Pocketpair CEO Takuro Mizobe talks about Palworld's overwhelming success and its plans for the future. In the article, Mizobe reveals that the developer is "in talks" to bring Palworld to more platforms after launching via Steam and Xbox Game Pass at the start of the year but didn't reveal exactly what this includes - meaning it's unclear if we'll be getting Palworld on Nintendo Switch or PS5 any time soon.

Talking about the studio, Mizobe revealed that he wants Pocketpair to remain independent and to continue working in a small team: "We are and will remain a small studio. I want to make multiple small games. Big-budget triple-A games are not for us." The CEO is, however, open to considering offers for partnership or acquisition but said that the studio has not engaged in acquisition talks with Microsoft - despite launching Palworld on its platform.

Although it doesn't feel like it, Palworld has technically only been out in the world for a couple of months now. Its developer is clearly eager to keep the momentum going, though, as it's already released the Palworld roadmap, which features things like PvP, server transfers, better Pal AI, additional islands, and more.

In fact, it's already been revealed that Palworld's first raid is coming "soon" and it'll star a big bad goth . The game's community manager also recently said that "very cool things" were on the way so expect a lot more Palworld content soon.