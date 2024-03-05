Palworld dev teases updates with "very cool things" on the way, as the survival game sails past 250,000 glowing Steam reviews

The developer of Palworld has teased "very cool things" coming to the survival game "very soon" as it reaches more than 250,000 mostly positive reviews on Steam.

On March 4, Pocketpair community manager Bucky took to Twitter to share the studio's excitement about the Pokemon-like's continued success. Not only is Palworld still bringing in hundreds of thousands of players each day, even six weeks after launch, but it also has 250,000 reviews on Steam - over 93% of which are positive.

"6 weeks since release and Palworld has over 250,000 reviews on Steam! Over a quarter of a million reviews! Insane!" the community manager writes. "Still feeling very grateful to all the fans, and to those who continue to make such great content and fan art!" The most exciting part of the tweet comes at the end, where the developer reveals that "some very cool things [are] coming very soon!"

Since its release in January, Palworld has been available via early access. Shortly after its launch, PocketPair's CEO Takuro Mizobe revealed that Palworld's early access release is "about 60% complete," and that there's still work to be done during this period. According to the first Palworld roadmap, we can look forward to everything from endgame raids to PvP, server transfers, better Pal AI, additional islands, and more - we just don't know exactly when this is all set to roll out yet.

This also isn't the first time the community manager has teased the future of Palworld. Last month, Bucky responded to discussions around the game's gradual declining player count telling Palworld players that it's alright to stop playing . "If you're no longer playing Palworld, we still love you, and we hope you'll come back for round 2," the developer shared on Twitter.

