Palworld's first raid is coming "soon" and stars a big bad goth

Palworld's first raid is coming "soon," and it stars an evil goth.

Palworld developer Pocketpair has casually announced 'Bellanoir,' the survival game's first raid. We don't yet have a release date, but thanks to the trailer below, we know it's "coming soon," and it looks like it stars what can only be described as a very imposing goth.

🚨Attention Pal Tamers🚨A powerful evil Pal has appeared and is laying siege to the Palpagos Islands! Only the most skilled Pal Tamers stand a chance against her…Palworld’s first raid, Bellanoir, is coming soon! pic.twitter.com/jZ4iWVl1QkMarch 15, 2024 See more

This newcomer creature could well be the titular "Bellanoir" that the raid's title is referring to. I know we're all a little sick of the Pokemon and Palworld comparisons at this point, but it wouldn't be a grave injustice to describe this new creature as an evil Gardevoir.

The reactions to Palworld's first raid announcement are overwhelmingly positive, pretty unsurprisingly. The responses are full of the typical "It is almost time gamers..." and "Lets goooo!!!" from various players and Twitteters, and it sounds like everyone's very keen to take on goth Gardevoir.

Updates like these should be helped out quicker by Palworld's new bug hunters. Palworld's developer recently called for players to help with bug hunting to help get future updates out the door quicker and in better shape. It's not hard to imagine players tackling content like raids before they're released for public consumption. If you're interested in taking part, applications for the new program are still open.

Palworld has been one of 2024's surprise smash-hit successes, but we might need more like it if this year is going to compete with Hogwarts Legacy and 2023. One analyst recently predicted that 2024 needs more surprise hits like Palworld and Helldivers 2 if the games industry at large is going to stand any chance of having a positive outlook.

If you're still powering through Pocketpair's survival game, read our Palworld Blazamut guide for a look at how to capture one of the more elusive creatures in the game.