To get better updates out quicker, Palworld dev asks players "genuinely interested in bug hunting" to help polish the survival game through its new testing program

Palworld's developer has launched a new testing program and is looking for players who are "genuinely interested in bug hunting" to help polish the game's upcoming "exciting new content."

Pocketpair community manager 'Bucky' has announced the Palworld Testing program via the game's official Discord server. "Thank you for your continued support of Palworld," the dev writes. "Currently, we have some exciting new content lined up but we are looking for players who can help us test these things and provide feedback about it."

"Please note that the testing environment is very important for us to find and eliminate bugs and issues before releasing content to the public, so we would appreciate it if you only signed up if you are committed to the testing," the rest of the message reads. "The testing branch is not intended for free play or experiencing new content early, so we hope that only those of you genuinely interested in bug hunting and testing will apply."

Other than a love of bug hunting, there are also a few requirements for the test. As revealed in the program's sign-up form , the test will be conducted via Steam - meaning if you only have access to the Xbox version of Palworld, you can't take part. As well as this, applicants must have a "working knowledge" of Palworld and its mechanics and must be members of the official Discord community. They also must submit bug reports and answer questionnaires at the end of the test.

For those hoping to get the scoop on any new Palworld content, we have some bad news. As is also detailed on the form, "It is prohibited to post videos or screenshots during this test to social media." The content that gets shown to players may also be restricted and potentially changed/temporarily suspended "due to unavoidable reasons." Finally, characters and items will not be carried over to the content's full release "unless otherwise specified."

Although developer Pocketpair hasn't revealed what kind of content players will be testing, it did recently release a Palworld roadmap that promises things like endgame raids, PvP, server transfers, better Pal AI, additional islands, and more.