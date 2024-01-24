How to get copper keys in Palworld

If you're looking up Palworld copper keys then you've either found one and wonder where it goes, or you're at one of the red chests that needs one to open it. These little keys can be a bit of a mystery because they're never really explained and, because they're basically random loot, it's easy to collect them without realising - leaving you unsure where you got them in the first place when you need to go looking for more. So here's where to find copper keys in Palword and how to get them.

Where to find copper keys in Palworld

The two main ways to get copper keys in Palworld are from the yellow loot chests you can find scattered around the world that you can open without needing anything, or from defeating any general Syndicate enemies you encounter. Because they're part of the general loot pool of what drops in these cases, it can be easy to miss when you get them, as the notification appears on the left of the screen along with any coins, resources and Pal parts you might pick up. If you're in the middle of a fight you can be forgiven for missing the 'Copper Key x 1' that pops up occasionally in Palworld.

As picking them up is entirely a random drop, the only real way to get a copper key is to search out those yellow chests you can open without a key, and Syndicate goons to kill. From my experience the Syndicate enemies are probably the better option here because they more reliably appear in certain parts of the map and are easier to find than chests, thanks to their health and names popping up from a distance to highlight them.

So, assuming you find enough chests and tackle any Syndicate enemies when you see them, you should have plenty of copper keys to keep you topped up. You can also get them from raid enemies that attack your base, but that's a much more periodic event you have to wait for, so it's best to go out looking for them if you're in need.

