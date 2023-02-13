Paddington filmmaker to direct Fred Astaire biopic starring Tom Holland

Paddington director Paul King is set to helm an upcoming biopic starring Tom Holland as golden age performer Fred Astaire.

According to The Hollywood Reporter (opens in new tab), the project focuses on the relationship between Astaire and his sister Adele who started out as a Midwestern vaudeville act before moving to Broadway and London's West End in the 1920s. Astaire would gon to become a Hollywood star, partnering with fellow dancer Ginger Rogers for several films. His most notable films include Swing Time and Funny Face.

Lee Hall, writer of the musical movie Billy Elliot, is set to rewrite the script – which was initially penned by Noah Pink. Hall won the Academy Award for Best Screenplay for Billy Elliot, and would go on to pen the Elton John biopic Rocketman and Steven Spielberg's War Horse.

King recently completed filming on Wonka, a Willy Wonka origin story starring Timothee Chalamet as the titular chocolatier. Both Paddington films grossed a combined total of $500 million at the global box office, and a third film about the lovable CGI bear is on the way.

Holland is in fact a dancer, having starred in the tap-dance-intensive stage adaptation of Billy Elliot at London's Victoria Palace. His background in dance made him a shoo-in for Spider-Man, with the actor impressively doing a lot of his stunts (opens in new tab).

King's forthcoming Fred Astaire movie does not yet have a release date.

