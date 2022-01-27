Ozark showrunner teases what the final seven episodes will focus on

Ozark showrunner Chris Mundy has talked about what the final seven episodes of the Netflix series will focus on. Spoilers ahead!

Part 1 recently hit the streamer – and the episodes did not hold back. There were plenty of twists, turns, and shocking deaths, as well as a look at a seemingly catastrophic car crash looming in the Byrdes' future. Everything ended with Darlene (Lisa Emery) and Wyatt (Charlie Tahan) dead at the hands of new cartel boss Javi (Alfonso Herrera), and Ruth (Julia Garner) out for his blood – and telling Marty (Jason Bateman) that he'll have to kill her to stop her.

"The final tease really comes down to Marty and Wendy," Mundy told Entertainment Weekly. "We usually frame everything through the marriage, as much as Ruth is this gigantic part of the show, obviously. For the Byrdes, at a certain point the final seven to me are about, at what time is it healthy to stay in, and at what time is it healthy to get out, in terms of that partnership? And so, to me, I really think the back seven is pretty intensely about marriage and family. And Ruth is an extension of that family."

Friction in the Byrde family in Ozark season 4 part 1 mostly came from Jonah (Skylar Gaertner) and Wendy (Laura Linney) clashing over the death of Ben (Tom Pelphrey), and Jonah's decision to work as a money launderer for Ruth. How that plays out in the final episodes, and how the car crash fits in, remains to be seen.

"Even as you trying to control everything, there are always certain things in life that are just completely out of your control," Mundy previously said of the crash. "Marty, especially, is always trying to control everything – and he's so smart and verbally dextrous that he usually can. So some of it was just a reminder that the world is unpredictable that way."

There's no release date for Ozark season 4 part 2 just yet, but while you wait, check out our roundup of the best Netflix shows to find your next binge-watch.