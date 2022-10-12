Overwatch 2 will hold Double XP weekends as an apology for rocky launch

Overwatch 2 is getting several Double XP to make up for the launch woes.

When Overwatch 2 launched earlier this month, the game was beset with server issues, ranging from outages from DDoS attacks, to players unable to access the heroes they’d earned. As an apology (opens in new tab) for these issues, Blizzard is putting on several Double XP weekends for all Overwatch 2 players at some point in the near future.

Additionally, anyone who logs into Overwatch 2 between October 25 and the end of the game’s Season One will receive two free cosmetics: the Cursed Captain Legendary skin for Reaper, and the Health Pack Weapon Charm. Both items will immediately be logged to your Blizzard account as soon as you log into Overwatch 2 while the giveaway runs on.

Going forward though, Blizzard is going to start tracking and reporting issues live on the Blizzard forums (opens in new tab). The new blog post links out to a single post on the developer’s forums, and it’s here that Blizzard’s own developers will be announcing and keeping track of all known issues for Overwatch 2 in the future.

Finally, Blizzard plans to launch another stability-focused patch for Overwatch 2 at some point later this week. The developer acknowledges that the shooter sequel needs more updates to get it to where it needs to be, and is “monitoring the game for emerging issues and bugs.”

There’s no doubt Overwatch 2’s launch period has been a disappointment, both for Blizzard and players, with server issues ongoing and bugs affecting the gameplay itself, and even accidents that spent players' money for them. It’s good news to hear Blizzard is actively working on known issues, and will be communicative with the sequel’s player base going forward, though.

