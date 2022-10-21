Overwatch 2 launches the first double XP weekend of its launch apology – but only for match completions

Players can take part from October 21 - 24

Overwatch 2 Kiriko twitch drops
The previously announced Overwatch 2 double XP weekend officially kicks off today (October 21) but only for match completions.

As revealed by the official Overwatch Twitter account (opens in new tab), one of the "several Double XP weekends" promised to players to make up for Overwatch 2's rocky launch will kick off today, October 21 at 11AM PDT / 2PM EDT/ 7PM BST and will last until October 24, 2022 at the same time. Beyond this, players can also look forward to more double XP weekends on October 28 - October 31 and November 24 - November 28. 

It seems like this isn't quite enough to win back fans who, ever since Overwatch 2 launched on October 4, have had to contend with a number of issues including several bugs - such as this one which turned Bastion into an unstoppable mortar cannon and resulted in the character being pulled from the game for several days - long queue times, and more. A scan of the replies to the tweet above shows that fans don't think this is enough to make up for all the issues the game has been having. 

In case you were wondering, Blizzard did apologize for Overwatch 2's less-than-perfect launch by saying: "The launch has not met your, or our, expectations." Since then, a number of changes have been implemented in the game and it seems as though things are steadily starting to get to the standard they were supposed to be at launch. 

