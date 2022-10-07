Early Overwatch 2 tier lists declare Lucio supremacy

We're early in the life of Overwatch 2, but the first round of tier lists have arrived and one thing is true under the launch patch: you really want a Lucio on your team.

We've determined this in the only way possible: with science. (I made a spreadsheet and everything.) Based on eight of the most popular written guides to the Overwatch 2 tier list, we've counted seven appearances by Lucio in an 'S-rank' or 'best' category - better than any other hero in the game. Genji comes in a close second with six S-ranks, and then it's Ana and Soldier 76 tied with four S-ranks.

Okay, yes, this isn't actually the most scientific science you'll ever find, but Lucio was a powerful addition to any team in the original Overwatch, and that remains true here. He can easily switch back and forth between passive healing and passive movement boosts for the entire team, which means you can be an invaluable asset for the group by simply running around nearby.

In fact, Lucio is even better in Overwatch 2, which pushes the meta further toward a fast pace and rewards more mobile teams. Any time Lucio isn't healing is time that's he's spending getting the rest of the team back into the fight faster, and that's a very valuable power.

Of course, the Overwatch 2 tier lists are very much subject to change as players get more time with the game. Server fixes are coming regularly, but many fans haven't been able to play during launch week. Blizzard has acknowledged that the launch "has not met your, or our, expectations".

Take aim with our guide to the best FPS games out there right now.