Overwatch 2 is adding One Punch Man skins for season 3

Overwatch 2 is crossing over with One Punch Man for multiple skins and a custom loading screen.



Blizzard announced today that multiple One Punch Man skins will be coming to Overwatch 2 over the course of season 2, but only one has been revealed so far: The Saitama Doomfist outfit. The skin dresses up the tank hero Doomfist in similar clothes to One Punch Man protagonist Saitama, complete with the yellow jumper, white cape, and red punching gloves.

In addition to several One Punch Man skins, Overwatch 2 is adding a custom loading screen to go along with the collaboration. There will also be an event centering around the IP collaboration that'll run from March 7 to April 6.

(Image credit: Blizzard)

Overwatch 2 season 3 is also adding a new Control map titled and themed around the real-world continent of Antarctica, complete with penguins you can shoot at. Don't worry, they can't actually be killed, but it remains to be seen whether you can throw them off cliffs like you definitely did playing Super Mario 64.

The map, titled Antarctic Peninsula, will explore Mei's past, specifically, the part of her history where she and her coworkers were "frozen for ages." In a roundtable interview GamesRadar+ attended recently, lead narrative designer Gavin Jurgens-Fyhrie said that the map will show the Overwatch icebreaker that tried and failed to rescue Mei and her colleagues. "Overwatch disbanded before anyone could ever get back there," Jurgens-Fyhrie said.

Overwatch 2 season 3 is set to launch on February 7 with the aforementioned new content alongside "a fair number of changes."

One of those Overwatch 2 changes should discourage you from being friends with cheaters.