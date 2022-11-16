Overwatch 2 fans really can't wait for that Zarya nerf

The recently delayed Overwatch 2 balance patch has frustrated fans for more reasons than one, the biggest being that they now have to wait longer for that Zarya nerf.

In case you missed it, yesterday it was announced that the previously revealed patch - that was set to nerf Genji and Zarya - has now been delayed due to "a critical issue." Blizzard has since confirmed that the Overwatch 2 patch release time is tomorrow, though it does mean that some heros' reigns of terror have been extended.

This is obviously frustrating for all Overwatch 2 players, but a common complaint is that they have to wait even longer for tank hero Zarya to be knocked down a peg or two. As demonstrated in the comment section of the Reddit post that featured Blizzard's announcement, several players responded by venting their frustration. "Bro come the f*** on, I cannot take anymore Zarya," one player (opens in new tab) says.

Another player also shared (opens in new tab) their disappointment on the post by saying: "I was quite looking forward to not being run down by Zarya every other game." If you didn't know, the upcoming patch that was supposed to go live yesterday (November 15) was meant to cut down Zarya's barrier duration from 2.5 seconds to just 2 seconds. Its cooldown was also supposed to have been increased from 10 seconds to 11. Other changes were also scheduled to be made to fellow heroes Sombra, Genji, D.Va, and Kiriko. All of which will now have to wait.

In other news, it was recently revealed that Overwatch 2 has doubled the daily player count of the first Overwatch game - after only launching six weeks ago. According to Blizzard's third-quarter financial report, 35 million people have played the sequel since launch meaning an average of around one million players per day are currently enjoying the hero shooter.