Overwatch 2 cross-progression explained: here's how to merge your accounts

Overwatch 2 will launch with cross-progression across all platforms, and Blizzard has released a comprehensive explainer on all things related to account merging and progression.

Overwatch has required a Battle.net account for a while now, and with the sequel on the horizon, console players with multiple accounts will need to merge them into one in order to carry over their progress and items.

When Overwatch 2 releases on October 4, PC players will have their progression from the first game automatically transferred over to the sequel, and there will be an option to merge different accounts into one Battle.net profile. On the console side, players will be met with a prompt asking which accounts they want linked to their single Battle.net account. It's crucial to make sure you're linking the correct account here, as you'll only have one chance to merge console accounts.

It's also worth noting that you'll only be able to link one account per platform when you're merging everything into your Battle.net account. So, for example, if you have two PC accounts, you'll need to decide on one - likely the account with the highest rank and/or most valuable items - when you're merging.

When the new system goes live, you'll be able to from your Battle.net account at any time, but there will be a 1-year cooldown for linking new accounts. Plus, any new accounts you link after the initial merge won't bring over its progress or items to your Battle.net account, so again, be sure you're merging the right ones before you hit confirm.

All of your items and progress from multiple console accounts will come with you when you merge them into your single Battle.net account. Your rank, endorsements, and best values (i.e. killstreaks, hero accuracy) will be the highest you achieved on any platform. Any Achievements you earned across multiple accounts will also be merged into your Overwatch 2 Battle.net account.

