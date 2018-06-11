Overkill's The Walking Dead's first gameplay trailer has co-op, a release date, and lots and lots of zombies

Walking Dead fans, you're going to want to see this. After multiple CG trailers and a lot of anticipation building, Overkill Software (who you may recognise as the developers of the Payday franchise) has let loose on some pure gameplay footage for it's upcoming shooter based in The Walking Dead universe.

Overkill's The Walking Dead, as it's officially known, was one of many E3 2018 games being shed light on during this year's PC Gaming Show, and the studio was ready at hand with your best look yet at its upcoming co-op game, which is due to release on PC, PS4, and Xbox One on November 6 in the US and two days later everywhere else.

You can watch the new gameplay in the video below, but be warned; it's not one for all you Kinemortophobes out there (that's a fear of zombies, by the way, which may or may not be a lasting side effect from viewing the following content).

Now don't tell me what you just saw doesn't look chillingly good. It seems like the wait has been worth it for this fierce and ferocious take on the dystopian universe, particularly with regards to those distinctly lived-in environments on show. I can't wait to stop and smell the decrepit roses of every purified corridor.

We interviewed Overkill about its Walking Dead game earlier this year, and readers of the comic (or viewers of the TV show) will be pleased to know that the studio is working closely with Robert Kirkman to make sure it respects the source material as accurately as possible.

Not only that, but - in a first for an Overkill game - storytelling is front and centre for The Walking Dead, with each playable character carrying their own backstories and motivations for survival. With the studio's history with the Payday franchise, you can also expect some expertly oriented team play for co-op with friends, as the whole thing can be enjoyed with up to three other people.

Overkill's The Walking Dead is still on track for launching later this year, after multiple delays by several years till now, and the latest E3 reveals suggest this could be the new zombie game to beat (sorry Dying Light 2).

