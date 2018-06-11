How to watch the PC Gaming Show from E3 2018

E3 is a busy time, with Xbox and PlayStation fighting for your eyeballs. But who, dear friend, is fighting for the PC during this season of surprises? On Monday, PC Gamer will hold its fourth PC Gaming Show live from Los Angeles, ready to overclock your heart rate with the latest and greatest from the world of personal computer based gaming.

When can I watch the PC Gaming Show livestream?

The PC Gaming Show starts at 3 PM PT (6 PM ET, 11 PM BST) on June 11 on Twitch, YouTube, Mixer, Facebook, and Steam. If you're not able to catch the broadcast then, the show will be easy to find on pcgamer.com afterwards.

Where can I watch the PC Gaming Show livestream?

You can watch it right here thanks the electrical imps that power the internet, or head over to PC Gamer's Twitch channel to watch it directly.

What will be in the PC Gaming Show livestream?

We can't reveal everything that will be on stage during the show - mainly because our PC Gamer buddies won't tell us - but we do know that there'll be exciting game reveals, brand-new footage and trailers for upcoming games, and plenty of witty commentary from host Sean “Day[9]” Plott.

Here's the developers we do know will be putting in an appearance: