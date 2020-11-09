Overcooked All You Can Eat will be a launch title for Xbox Series X and PS5

Overcooked All You Can Eat is a launch title for Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and PS5, according to the official Overcooked Twitter account.

The Overcooked Twitter account, courtesy of developer Ghost Town Games, officially announced that the next-gen edition of the game will launch tomorrow, November 10, to coincide with the launch of the next-gen Microsoft consoles.

We're thrilled to announce that Overcooked! All You Can Eat is coming to #XboxSeriesX & #XboxSeriesS as a launch title TOMORROW!!🎉🔥 Both games & all DLCs in glorious 4k🥰Accessibility options & assist mode🍽️ New Chefs & Content🌐 Cross-platform multiplayer coming early '21 pic.twitter.com/KeX3BS68fpNovember 9, 2020

When asked about a PS5 release in the replies, the account states that it would be coming out for Sony's next-gen console upon launch on Thursday, November 12.

The release will come with lots of bonuses that make it a definite improvement over past incarnations. Ghost Town Games outlines all of the new features that players can look forward to in the next-gen version of the game, including playing both Overcooked 1 and Overcooked 2 and both games' DLC in 4K. Players can also look forward to new accessibility options and assist mode that will make playing the game easier for disabled players.

Overcooked All You can Eat will have new chefs and content to play with, further expanding the game and creating more incentive to pick up these new versions. Cross-platform multiplayer is also due for release in early 2021, according to the Twitter post. This means that the game will be available at launch for both of the consoles.

Players will be able to access all the fun of All You Can Eat and all of its next-gen features when they debut on November 10 and November 12.

