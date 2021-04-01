Outriders settings menu has some great features hidden away

The Outriders settings menu is keeping some really great and useful features to itself it turns out.

Strangely enough, the Outriders settings menu is home to a little more than audio, gameplay, and accessibility options, and offers up some additional functions that no doubt players will find super useful - particularly when you're starting out.

Hit the settings button, and then head to options, and within you'll find a selection of useful features that you'll want to take advantage of. The biggest one is the toggle to turn on Outriders crossplay, allowing you to play online with your pals regardless of platform.

There's also the option to make your helmet visible or invisible - without removing any of the associated perks and attributes - which is very useful considering most of the helmet options are an acquired taste.

The third major perk is the option to adjust the "Auto Loot Minimum Rarity", which is by default set to Epic. You can though, lower this all the way to common, and allow your character to automatically scoop up any loot drops you come across.

That's incredibly useful when you're first starting out in Outriders and just want to collect everything, both in terms of getting higher-level gear and for the potential dismantling and resale. Otherwise, you'll have to manually pick up every piece of loot to begin with, which can be a little chaotic in the heat of battle.

Of course, you could then push the rarity back up to Epic or Legendary once you're character has become powerful enough to allow you to dismiss blue and green loot drops.

Outriders is out now on Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Xbox One, PC, PS5, and PS4, with Xbox Game Pass subscribers getting access to the game for free as part of their membership. However, the game is not currently available on Game Pass for PC.

