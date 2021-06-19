Outriders' Legendary Drops will soon be "increased by 100%"

People Can Fly is improving the rate of Legendary drops in its co-operative shooter, Outriders.

"We’re making some changes to the Legendary Drops," the team explained via a recent Reddit post . "Legendary Drop Rates, across the board, will be increased by 100 per cent, Legendary Level Brackets will be removed, so that all Legendary items can drop at any level, and [a] Legendary Anti-Duplication System will be implemented."

The latter means that if a character has an item in their inventory or stash and a duplicate item is rolled, the dropped item will be re-rolled once. While the system "does not guarantee that every drop will be unique", it is designed "to provide a second roll at avoiding a duplicate".

As for other changes? The team also addresses the signing-in issues that still plague the shooter, plus a boost to the luck system to ensure "players should no longer experience very long droughts without a Legendary item dropped during endgame".

The changes are planned to go live as part of Outriders' next patch, which is expected to release "early next week" once testing is complete.

"Outriders is a game in the throes of an identity crisis," we said in the GamesRadar+ Outriders review . "It's an interesting amalgamation of Gears of War, Destiny, and Bulletstorm, with gameplay that oscillates between surprising and same-y. It has moments of rare beauty, offering up sweeping vistas of gorgeous alien monoliths surrounded by swirling blue clouds, and then it has you trudge through seven hours' worth of muddy brown landscapes. There are flashes of variety mixed with pangs of repetition.

"It's hard to pin down Outriders, a game that's constantly pinning you down in open areas littered with chest-high walls," the review continues. "It shines when it leans into how it was marketed: as a bloody, messy, foul-mouthed looter shooter that lets you beat the piss out of aliens. However, Outriders has so many other moving parts that make it muddier than the majority of its landscapes."

