Outriders developers say they haven't received any royalties from Square Enix

It looks like Outriders still hasn't broken even for publisher Square Enix, despite the publisher previously saying it was "pleasantly surprised " by its success.

In a Polish statement given to investors and translated to English by VGC , Outriders developer People Can Fly revealed that it still has not received any profit payouts from Square Enix. The arrangement between the two companies stipulates that People Can Fly should have received its first royalties payout from Square Enix by August 16 if one was earned, which likely means the game still hasn't generated a profit by Square Enix's accounting.

“We do not have any sales figures for Outriders - we estimate sales to be between 2 and 3 million copies and we assumed that this result would make the project profitable already in the first quarter of sales," People Can Fly CEO Sebastian Wojciechowski said in a statement. "The lack of payment from the publisher probably means that in Square Enix’s opinion this is not the case after all."

Wojciechowski added that "partnerships concluded by the publisher with distribution platforms" may have influenced the lack of payout from Square Enix. He doesn't mention it directly, but Outriders was a prominent title for Xbox Game Pass, where it was available to subscribers on consoles as soon as the game launched.

