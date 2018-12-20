Our top gaming headset - Razer Kraken Pro V2 - is on offer at BestBuy - down to $49.99 (save $30)

Transcending whatever platform you choose to play on, cracking sound is a must-have for anyone. It’s why there is so much competition in the market of gaming headsets, with every new set claiming to do something new. However, the most consistent and best performer we’ve found time and again is the Razer Kraken Pro V2 and the black variant of the headset is discounted again - this time down to $49.99 at BestBuy.

We cannot recommend this headset highly enough and can’t help but notice when its gone on sale - its list price is pretty good to begin with but when it gets discounted, there really is no better option out there. This stems from the Pro V2’s compatibility as it only requires a 3.5mm jack input and you’re good to go. In addition to being able to support almost any device and system, the headset has a retractable microphone making it ideal for listening to other media, and while its not technically a surround headset, its easily configurable through the Synapse software, and this will give you the edge in shooters and online play enabling you to discern which direction projectiles are coming from clearly.

