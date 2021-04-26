Frances McDormand wins Best Actress at the Oscars 2021

Frances McDormand has won the Best Actress award at the 2021 Oscars for her performance in Nomadland.

She beat Viola Davis (Ma Rainey's Black Bottom), Andra Day (The United States vs. Billie Holiday), Vanessa Kirby (Pieces of a Woman), and Carey Mulligan (Promising Young Woman).

McDormand portrayed Fern in Chloé Zhao's Nomadland, which follows Fern's nomadic life on the road, living out of her van after financial disaster. Nomadland is nominated for multiple other Oscars, including Best Picture and Best Director for Zhao. The film is available to stream on Hulu now in the US, and on Disney Plus internationally from April 30.

