Oscar Isaac is still "hopeful" that the Metal Gear Solid movie will happen, saying it's got "so much potential"

Oscar Isaac has given an update on the Metal Gear Solid movie, saying he's still hopeful it will happen as it's got "so much potential".

In an interview with Comic Book (opens in new tab), Isaac briefly touched on the topic of the long-awaited film adaptation of Metal Gear Solid. While the actor clearly isn't lacking enthusiasm for the project, he didn't provide any details on the film's progress and, more worrying still, doesn't appear to be entirely convinced it will actually see the light of day.

"We want it to happen," Isaac said. "Be excited. What's the script? What's the story? What's the take? [...] But hopeful that comes to fruition because there's so much potential for that. It's an incredible game. It's my favourite."

The Metal Gear Solid movie has been in the works for over a decade now. In 2020, it was announced that Isaac had bagged the role of Solid Snake, while Jordan Vogt-Roberts, who previously worked on Kong: Skull Island, is on board as director. Discussing the project last year, Vogt-Roberts said he plans to "create a new type of action on screen that also is based in the quietness of the stealth."

Given that production has yet to begin and there's no sign of a release window, if the Metal Gear Solid movie does end up happening, it's almost certainly still a long way off.

Video game movies can be a bit of a mixed bag, but recently they've been doing rather well. The Uncharted movie did a decent job of bringing Nathan Drake's treasure-hunting escapades to the big screen, while Sonic the Hedgehog 2 was a zany and fun second outing for the Blue Blur.

For what we'd love to see from a new MGS game, check out our Metal Gear Solid 6 guide.