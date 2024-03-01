The original director of The Crow isn’t too keen on the reboot, and it's all down to Bill Skarsgård’s hair

The first look at The Crow reboot has dropped giving us our first glance at Bill Skarsgård as Eric Draven, but despite support from fans, it looks like the remake doesn't have the seal of approval from the original movie’s director.

The director of the 1994 cult classic, Alex Proyas, posted one of the first look images to his personal Facebook account (H/T ComicBook ) with the caption: "Eric Draven's having a bad hair day. Next reboot thanks."

From his comments, it sounds like Proyas is not too accepting of the modernization of the beloved character, especially the haircut. And he’s not alone, as soon after the first look was posted on Twitter , fans of the original had a lot to say. "Please tell me this isn't the final version," said one Twitter user , whilst another added , "Come on man, if you are the crow you have to have long hair."

The original movie is based on the graphic novel by James O'Barr and stars Brandon Lee as Eric Draven. After Eric and his fiancee are brutally murdered by thugs, he rises from the dead with the help of a crow and begins to seek revenge on his killers. The flick has since become a genre favorite due to its gothic themes and impressive soundtrack which features the likes of Nine Inch Nails, The Cure, and Pantera.

In turn, the remake, which stars IT ’s Skarsgård and musician FKA Twigs, follows a similar premise and is based on the same comic book series. The adaptation has been in the works for quite some time and is directed by Snow White and the Huntsman ’s Rupert Sanders.

However, many fans are in favor of the reboot, including our own writer who thinks that The Crow deserves a comeback. The supporters were quick to let Proyas know their opinions, and it wasn't long until the director responded in defense.

"For all those raging at me because I made a joke about a haircut - why do you care what I think? What does it matter?" asked Proyas, "If your enjoyment of a movie can be ruined so easily by one person you don’t even know isn’t that kind of sad?" The director finished by making it clear that he wasn't trying to take anyone’s excitement for the film away, but was merely stating his opinion.