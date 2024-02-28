First look at upcoming reboot of cult horror The Crow features an unrecognizable Pennywise star Bill Skarsgård

The first look at The Crow reboot is here, with Bill Skarsgård and FKA Twigs appearing in the first look images from Vanity Fair.

Directed by Rupert Sanders, the film is based on the comic book series of the same name, which also inspired the cult 1994 horror hit The Crow. The film, much like the comic by James O'Barr, follows Skarsgård as goth rocker Eric Draven who is brutally murdered along with his girlfriend Shelly (played here by FKA Twigs). Eric sets out to avenge their death after being left in a limbo state between the real world and death. Take a look at the images below.

Speaking to Vanity Fair, director Sanders said: "What drew me to this was the opportunity to make a dark romance, something that dealt with loss, grief, and the ethereal veil between life and death and reaching through that. Look, I grew up listening to Joy Division and the Cure, and this movie is a bit like a Cure song – the beauty of melancholy."

He also added about Skarsgård's look in the movie: "I think the beauty of Bill is that he has a disturbing beauty, and as he transforms through his loss he becomes this thing that even he can’t control. It’s that famous line: 'Whoever fights monsters must be careful that they don’t become one.' That look was me in the ’90s when we were squat-raving in London, [mixed with some modern influences] like Post Malone and Lil Peep."

Recent reports suggested that the horror reboot would be releasing earlier than expected in June 7. And now we've had the first look, we wouldn't be surprised if a trailer is on the way soon too.

