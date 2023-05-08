A new trailer for Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer has been released.

The brief clip, which can be viewed above, gives us another look at Josh Peck as Harvard physicist Kenneth Bainbridge, Matt Damon as United States Army Corps of Engineers officer Leslie Groves, and Emily Blunt as Kitty Oppenheimer, the scientist's wife.

"We're in a race against the Nazis," Cillian Murphy's Oppenheimer says. "And I know what it means if the Nazis have a bomb."

"Are you saying that when we push that button, there's a chance we destroy the world?" Groves asks Oppenheimer.

"Chances are near zero," he calmly replies, which isn't good enough for Groves.

Murphy stars as J. Robert Oppenheimer, an American theoretical physicist and head of the secret Los Alamos Laboratory during the war – and the man who developed the atom bomb. He was heavily involved with the Manhattan Project, which is credited with developing the first nuclear weapons used to bomb the Japanese cities of Hiroshima and Nagasaki in 1945.

The star-studded cast includes Florence Pugh as Jean Tatlock, a psychiatrist and member of the Communist Party of the United States who had an on-and-off affair with Oppenheimer; Robert Downey Jr. as Lewis Strauss, chairman of the U.S. Atomic Energy Commission; Benny Safdie as Edward Telle, father of the Hydrogen bomb; Josh Hartnett as Nobel Prize winner Ernest Lawrence; Gary Oldman as Harry S Truman; and Tom Conti as Albert Einstein – who we do catch a glimpse of in the new trailer.

Oppenheimer lands in theaters on July 23, 2023. For more, check out our list of the most exciting upcoming movies, or skip straight to the good stuff with our list of movie release dates.