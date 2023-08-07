A baby went to see Oppenheimer and the internet is reeling

A baby has seen Oppenheimer, and the internet can't quite believe it.

Christopher Nolan's three-hour epic is a heavy watch for an adult, let alone an infant, but nonetheless, a baby was at an Oppenheimer screening, and the internet is coping in the usual way: with lots of jokes.

"Not sure which is weirder: the fact that someone brought an actual baby to an 11.50am screening of Oppenheimer a couple of days ago, or the fact that said baby was glued to the screen throughout, didn't cry and only coughed a couple of times in THREE HOURS," wrote critic Matthew Turner.

We have to say, we're pretty shocked that a baby sat so quietly through a film that depicts the first ever detonation of a nuclear bomb, but also very impressed.

"Why am I picturing a baby in a business suit?" questioned one person , while another had thoughts on the infant's viewing habits : "All the more remarkable given that I heard the baby was left pretty underwhelmed by Dunkirk"

The baby pic.twitter.com/idnQqo4iJRAugust 4, 2023 See more

"The kinda baby I want sitting next to me on an international flight," observed someone else .

"When they say 'the movies are back, baby,' they’re talking to her," said another person , while another has a one word take : "babyheimer"

As keen as we are to hear the Oppenheimer baby's thoughts on the movie, we're sadly guessing we'll have to wait a few years. We're also pretty desperate to know if this is a Barbie baby, too – hopefully the baby's day included a Barbenheimer double bill.

Oppenheimer and Barbie united to smash the box office, and Barbie has now crossed the billion dollar landmark.

