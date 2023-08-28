One week before Starfield, Microsoft quietly kills the $1 Xbox Game Pass deal again

By Dustin Bailey
published

Microsoft really wants you to pay more than $1 for Starfield

(Image credit: Bethesda)

Microsoft has killed the $1 Xbox Game Pass deal once again, this time just over a week before the launch of Starfield - arguably the biggest-ever day one Game Pass release.

Over the weekend, Xbox players began to notice that Xbox no longer offers new Game Pass subscribers the option to get the service for $1. The timing of this move with Starfield's launch is conspicuous, especially given that the $1 deal was shortened from a full month to just 14 days earlier in the month of August.

For years, new subscribers were able to get their first month of Xbox Game Pass for just $1, but this deal has been sent to and brought back from the grave at least once before. The $1 deal previously ended back in March, with Microsoft saying at the time that it was "evaluating different marketing promotions for new members in the future." The $1 deal then returned in July, just as Xbox Game Pass got a worldwide price hike.

It remains to be seen if the deal will return once again after the shine has worn off of Starfield a bit, but for now it looks like you'll need to pay either $10 for PC Game Pass, $11 for console Game Pass, or $17 for the all-in-one Game Pass Ultimate if you want to play the RPG through a subscription. Of course, you do still have the option of paying $70 once and keeping the game until the internet melts down.

You can always pay even more money if you want to get into Starfield Early Access.

Dustin Bailey
Staff Writer

Dustin Bailey joined the GamesRadar team as a Staff Writer in May 2022, and is currently based in Missouri. He's been covering games (with occasional dalliances in the worlds of anime and pro wrestling) since 2015, first as a freelancer, then as a news writer at PCGamesN for nearly five years. His love for games was sparked somewhere between Metal Gear Solid 2 and Knights of the Old Republic, and these days you can usually find him splitting his entertainment time between retro gaming, the latest big action-adventure title, or a long haul in American Truck Simulator.