One Piece Odyssey is getting a demo in January, and progress will carry over to the full game

One Piece Odyssey is getting a demo early next year, and progress will carry over to the final game.

Swapping the usual brawling action for a more traditional JRPG adventure, One Piece Odyssey looks set to be unlike anything Straw Hat Pirate fans have experienced so far. With the upcoming game taking the long-running series in such a dramatic new direction, you might want to see whether it's a change for the better before committing to buy. If so, then you're in luck, as a demo will be available three days before the game's launch.

Publisher Bandai Namco has announced that a demo version of One Piece Odyssey will be released for Xbox and PlayStation consoles on January 10, 2023. Also, if you decide that the game is for you, you won't have to waste time retreading old ground, as your save data from the demo will carry over to the full version.

A demo version of #ONEPIECEODYSSEY will be released for Xbox and PlayStation consoles on January 10th, 2023. Progress in this demo will carry over to the full game.

Alongside the demo announcement, Bandai Namco also revealed a new trailer for One Piece Odyssey. Titled "Memories", it gives you a glimpse of the locations Luffy and the Straw Hat crew will explore, as well as a sneak peek at some of the unsavoury individuals they'll encounter along the way.

We've been rather impressed with what we've played of One Piece Odyssey so far. In our hands-on preview, we describe it as "a celebration that seems worthy of the franchise." The game is being developed by ILCA, the studio behind Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl and will launch on January 13 for Xbox Series X|S, PS4, PS5, and PC.

