One of today's best gaming laptop deals is the latest Dell G16 on sale at Dell

One of the more original gaming laptop deals today is on the latest Dell G16. Rarely discounted just yet, the Dell G16 is available for $1,099.99 (was $1,339.99) (opens in new tab) at Dell. A saving of $240 is a fairly sizeable amount for a laptop that hasn't been around for long. With its predecessor, the G15, featuring amongst the best gaming laptops, this should be an enticing offer for many. At this kind of price, you may be able to find other gaming laptop deals of a similar spec but few will have the build quality that Dell tends to bring to the table.

As this is a Dell deal, the current price on the Dell G16 gaming laptop is likely to be fairly short-lived. Having said that, Dell does offer sales frequently on its other laptops but we haven't seen much of a price shift from the Dell G16 so don't count on it here. For the price, you get the latest 12th generation Intel Core i7-12700H processor, 16GB of DDR5 RAM, and 512GB SSD. The important component for gaming being the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 Ti graphics card and a rather nice looking 16-inch QHD+ display with 165Hz refresh rate. It's squeezed into a 15-inch chassis that still packs in an Alienware-inspired thermal design to keep things fairly cool. This is one of the more well-rounded gaming laptop deals at the moment, combining all the key elements you need from a gaming laptop in this price range.

You'll find more information on this offer below, and plenty more gaming laptop deals further down the page.

(opens in new tab) Dell G16 16-inch gaming laptop | $1,339.99 $1,099.99 at Dell (opens in new tab)

Save $240 - This is a good time to enjoy a well-designed system for less that should cover all your needs. Rarely discounted, you get a fair amount for your money - an i7-12700H processor, RTX 3050 Ti GPU, 16GB RAM, and a a 512GB SSD.



