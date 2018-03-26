"One of the dumbest episodes I've ever watched" - The internet reacts to The Walking Dead season 8, episode 13

The Walking Dead season 8 continued it's 'slightly above average' quality run with another episode in the back half of this otherwise miserably boring chapter in the show's history so far, as episode 13 - Do Not Send us Astray - saw an attack on Hilltop by The Saviours, now led by an emboldened Simon.

Was it any good? I didn't hate it, but the internet was rife with reactions and hot takes about every detail of every scene, the best of which I've collected down below for your viewing leisure. Here's all the very best (and worst) Twitter reactions - with spoilers - to The Walking Dead season 8, episode 13.

Betrayed by AMC

Fans were rightly angered (or relieved) after being misled by reports that this week's episode was two hours longs. Sadly, it turns out that wasn't quite true in the end, since a preview for the network's new show, The Terror, ate up most of the back end of the two hour slot, with little more Walking Dead content than usual.

So #TheWalkingDead looks like it’s 2 hours long on the guide but an hour of it is that new #TheTerror show. AMC trying to be sneakyMarch 25, 2018

The Walking Dead wasn’t two hours #TheWalkingDead pic.twitter.com/HVlrXHsRudMarch 26, 2018

HOW IS IT ALREADY OVER??? WASN’T IT SUPPOSED TO BE 2 HOURS LONG??? #TheWalkingDeadMarch 26, 2018

Henry: Portrait of a serial killer

Surprise! Turns out Henry's a malicious, bloodthirsty human being who can't walk two feet without looking like he wants to kill everyone around him. Who saw that coming, aye? Funnily enough, longtime viewers aren't impressed with more annoying children for a show that's already had ten too many of them.

I think it's time Carol takes Henry to look at the flowers... #TheWalkingDeadMarch 26, 2018

All three were dumbass kids and got on my nerves 🤦🏽‍♂️😭 #TheWalkingDead pic.twitter.com/rXaovbXfVzMarch 26, 2018

This is exactly what happens when the kids don’t stay in the house. #TheWalkingDeadMarch 26, 2018

Tara no more?

Yes, Tara got shot. By Dwight, of all people. But it's exactly because of that reason why many suspect she might be able to survive her way out of this one. Remember, Dwight's still working for the other side...

Tara’s not sick. Dwight’s arrows were clean. #TheWalkingDead pic.twitter.com/3jsQitFJs1March 26, 2018

Reasons Dwight shot Tara instead of having Simon taking care of it:1. ARROW WASN’T CONTAMINATED.2. HE KNEW THE SHOT WOULDNT KILL HER. 3. HE WAS PROTECTING HER. #TheWalkingDeadMarch 26, 2018

Some things just don't make sense

As expected, The Saviours went on the attack this episode, but some were questioning how it is that Maggie, Rick, and the rest were so poor at defending their turf, at one point sleeping through an entire zombie outbreak.

Why yall sleeping soo dead omggggg the walkers are mad loud🤦🏽‍♀️🤦🏽‍♀️🤦🏽‍♀️🤦🏽‍♀️🤦🏽‍♀️ #TheWalkingDeadMarch 26, 2018

#TheWalkingDead so you're trying to tell me a zombie fell down a flight of stairs into a room of sleeping people and not one person woke up. They all deserved to get ate sleeping that peacefully in an apocalypseMarch 26, 2018

As if not one person wakes up in the house!1. A baby crying 2. walker noises they are all conditioned to hear 3. Some dude just fell down the stairs and not one person flinched....#TheWalkingDead pic.twitter.com/4FNWWL9wuzMarch 26, 2018

Zombie lore

People are trying to make head or tail of the logic and biology behind the process of turning into a zombie, now that this episode shows how easy it can be to infect people with a tainted weapon. Where's the science to back all of this up, AMC?!

For 7 seasons u could coat yourself in zombie guts, chop a zombies head off blood flying everywhere. Nothing happens. Now if u get pricked with tack covered in zombie blood, u turn? I'm done. #TheWalkingDeadMarch 26, 2018

So let's clear this up...You can drink from a well with a walker in it and not turn.Eat "tainted meat" and not turn. Coat your body in walker blood and not turn.Get cut with a weapon coated in walker blood and turn??? #TheWalkingDead pic.twitter.com/0cOOthgxpVMarch 26, 2018

Once again, please explain to me how it took Carl FOREVER to turn and these mofos are turning in less than an hour 🤣 #thewalkingdead #TWDMarch 26, 2018

... This is one of the dumbest episodes of #TheWalkingDead I've ever watched. How did this kid get the key? How did no lookouts see this going down. The prisoners, somebody would always be watching. Why did he go in? So stupid. Third time I've been like "wtf" this episode... #twdMarch 26, 2018

