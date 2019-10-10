One of the best TVs for gaming is on sale, and you can save up to $700

Get your eyeballs on this cheap TV deal: you can get the 55-inch Samsung QLED 4K Q60 series (the 2019 model, no less) for its lowest ever price of $797.99 . That's a reduction of $400, or 33%. Alongside this, the 65-inch variant has also had its price cut by a ludicrous amount. You can get it for $1,097.99 , a saving of $700 off the MSRP. In other words, it's a bargain… and probably the best offer we'll see before the Black Friday TV deals kick in next month.

These offers are well worth considering. Besides being QLED panels that offer high-quality images at a lower price than you'd see for the OLED equivalent, Samsung claims that these particular models provide "over a billion shades of brilliant color and 100% color volume for exceptional depth of detail that will draw you into the picture for the best 4K TV experience." Add in HDR10+, your standard Smart TV features, and a large size for less cash, and you've potentially got one of the best gaming TVs on your hands. In fact, it ranks as the number two pick on our guide. Better still, Samsung is a reliable manufacturer known for high-end kit. That makes these cheap TV deals very worthy of consideration if you're on the lookout for an upgrade or even additional TV for your home and setup.

We know that the MSRPs displayed often are out of date, but they very much still indicate how much of a discount you get from when these TVs first came out. Also, this is just a taste of what's to come over the Holiday Season, of course: winter means big sales, and retailers spend most of it trying to one-up each other in terms of price cuts. We'll be there to bring you all the best offers in the next few months, so keep an eye on GamesRadar+ as we inch toward Black Friday - and in particular those delicious Black Friday game deals .