One of the best TV deals today is a 50-inch Hisense 4K TV for under $300 at Best Buy

If you're keen to buy a new TV for your den or gaming setup, one of the best TV deals is on a Hisense 50-inch A6 Series 4K TV. You can buy it for $289.99 (opens in new tab) (was $499.99) from Best Buy. Hisense is a respected brand when it comes to budget TV purchases so while it might not have the kudos factor of a Samsung or LG TV, it packs a lot of useful features in for a low price. TV deals are fairly commonplace but it's rare you'll save $210 off an already well-priced TV outside of big sales events like Black Friday.

The Hisense 50-inch A6 Series 4K TV is more than just a TV with a decent sized screen. It has support for Dolby Vision HDR and HDR10 so you can enjoy a superior picture than a standard 4K TV. That means darker blacks and brighter colourful scenes. While it's not exactly rivalling the best gaming TVs, it's a fraction of the cost of some of these so it's ideal if you need a secondary setup or you're on a tight budget. A dedicated Game Mode Plus means that it can provide you with variable refresh rate as well as an auto low latency mode so it can handle fast moving action better than other TVs in this price range.

There's also a dedicated Sports Mode so the TV can automatically adjust to give you an optimized viewing experience. Motion is smoother for those fast-moving moments, while color is adjusted appropriately too. Oh, and there's Google TV built in which means you get Google Assistant to save you the need to tap buttons on the remote, while Chromecast is built-in for casting content direct to your TV from your phone or tablet. It's a respectable set of specs for $289.99.

(opens in new tab) Hisense 50-inch A6 Series 4K TV | $499.99 $289.99 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Save $210 - For a budget TV that still offers useful features, the Hisense 50-inch A6 Series 4K TV looks the part giving you a superior experience than you'd expect for the price.



