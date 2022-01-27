One of the best TKL gaming keyboards just hit a record low price at Amazon

The Corsair K70 RGB TKL has just hit a new record low price in a wave of Amazon gaming keyboard deals, shedding $50 of its $139.99 MSRP to land at just $89.99. Considering this is one of the best gaming keyboards on the market, you're getting some supreme value here.

This is the cheapest we've ever seen this particular model, with previous gaming keyboard sales only ever reaching a $95 price. That discount has only been spotted once, and was quickly returned to the $100 position that we're more accustomed to seeing during deals events.

Even cheap gaming keyboards rarely offer this much power for well under $100. You're getting Cherry MX Speed switches under the hood - super fast linears with just 1.2mm of actuation distance. That's perfect for anyone looking to get a little competitive, or just wants to show off some reflex moves. However, the Corsair K70 RGB TKL also incorporates the brand's classic media control panel along the top as well as a tournament switch, fully programmable keys, and PBT keycaps.

You'll find more information on this offer just below, with plenty more gaming keyboard deals in the US and UK further down the page.

Corsair K70 RGB TKL gaming keyboard | $139.99 $89.99 at Amazon

Save $50 - The Corsair K70 TKL edition has dropped down to just $89.99 at Amazon this week. That's the cheapest price we've ever seen on this model over the previous $95 record and especially impressive considering this Cherry MX Speed-toting deck usually only hits $100 in gaming keyboard deals.



