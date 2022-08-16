One of our favorite wireless gaming headsets just hit a record-low price

In a time when we're all feeling the pinch somewhat, a gaming headset deal that sees you save a bunch of cash on a premium set, and get it for a record-low price could be just the way to upgrade your audio experience. Today, Amazon has you covered with such an offer. The SteelSeries Arctis 7P+ is down to just $129.99 (was $149.99 (opens in new tab) - its lowest ever price.

While today's saving is only $20 according to Amazon, this is a $170 gaming headset in reality and it’s held onto that MSRP this year before levelling out at $166. That price only really started dropping in the past two months or so. Today’s offer is significant, however, as it’s not only a new record low on one of the best gaming headsets and best PS5 headsets , but an additional saving of a whole $10 from the previous record set in June.

The 7P+ is an updated and soft refresh of the SteelSeries Arctis 7P , which arrived in late 2020 to coincide with the PS5's launch. The 7P+ keeps the awesome SteelSeries audio quality we're used to and largely retains the core elements of the headset but adds in USB-C charging and connectivity and a beefier battery life. These changes do nudge the headset's overall performance above that of its predecessor.

(opens in new tab) SteelSeries 7P+ wireless gaming headset | PS5, PS4, PC | $149.99 $129.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $20 - We would actually say this price represents a near-$40 discount given the headset's MSRP and the price it's held over the last few months - and it's also a lowest ever price too. This means the value is unprecedented, enabling you to get a premium wireless gaming headset for PlayStation and PC that will elevate your audio experience for less.

