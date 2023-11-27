One of our favorite board games is $20 off for Cyber Monday - but this offer won't last long

This is one of the lowest prices we've seen Wingspan at for a while. The soothing but competitive experience sees you managing resources and habitats to lay eggs and raise birds in order to score points. It's one of our favorite board games and at this price it's a damn near essential pickup in today's Cyber Monday deals.

You'll find Wingspan for just $44.99 at Amazon right now - $20 away from its $65 MSRP. Yes, we've seen it at $38 in the past - but that was way back in January. Today's Cyber Monday deals are the best we've seen in a long time. It's a simple thing to play too, as you pick different bird species and use cards and dice to manage food, lay eggs, and attempt to grow the largest population of feathered friends. One to five players can try to out flap each other, and an average game will last around 45 minutes to an hour.

If you like the idea of a gentle strategy game that will test you and your friends without making you compete directly then this award wining option is worth checking out. Especially as its renown means it usually stay firmly locked at full price for the most of the year. That's why it's currently flying high at the top of our best Cyber Monday board game deals.

Save $20 - Pick birds, lay eggs and manage your habitats to score in this chill but challenging game of tactics. Wingspan is down to the lowest price we've seen in some time and while it's not a record low it's certainly well worth a look today. Buy it if: ✅ You enjoy gentle but challenging strategy

Should you buy Wingspan?

What makes Wingspan stand out is that while you are competing to win against your friends, you're never directly competing as you play. Instead, the focus is on picking your species, then managing your flocks and resources to gain the final score you need to win. It's incredibly tactical and satisfying without ever pitching you head to head with anyone. If that doesn't sell it to you then you should know that it's also the winner of the 2019 Kennerspiel des Jahres award, essentially the Oscars for games. It's also our 5th fave in our board games for adults, as well as our best family game overall.

