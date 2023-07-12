One of my favorite Nintendo Switch accessories just hit a new record low price for Prime Day

The Genki ShadowCast has taken up permanent residency in my Nintendo Switch case. Not for its prowess as a capture card, and not even for its versatile multi-platform compatibility - but for the sheer joy of being able to plug my handheld into my laptop screen and play while on the road. It certainly helps to keep the Genki Covert Dock Mini handy to negate the need for a whole dock setup, but once you're there the freedom to play big-screen wherever you find yourself is exhilarating.

Unfortunately, these Genki gadgets rarely let their prices tumble - and considering the ShadowCast's more than reasonable $49.99 MSRP I wasn't expecting it to in this year's Prime Day gaming deals. But tumble it has.

You'll find the diddy dongle for just $39.99 right now at Amazon - that's $10 off and a brand new record low price. In fact, it's the first discount I've seen, and I've been watching this thing like a hawk since I tested it - ready to report on some savings. If you're looking to complete your Nintendo Switch setup this Prime Day, this is a must-see offer.

Genki ShadowCast | $49.99 $39.99 at Amazon

Save $10 - This is a super cheap capture card perfect for beginner streamers. It has its limitations but if you just want to dabble it's an excellent $10 discount. Plus, Switch players can use this dongle to play their console through a laptop screen as well. Price Check: Walmart: $49.95 Buy it if:

✅ You regularly travel with your Switch

✅ You prefer playing in docked mode to handheld

✅ Your laptop supports USB-C



Don't buy it if:

❌ You're getting serious about streaming

❌ Picture quality is a priority



At $40 you're not getting an all-in-one streaming solution. Yes, the ShadowCast supports OBS Studio streaming and can record your handheld (under certain conditions). However, serious parties should really be investing in something a little more expensive. I'm not a serious party - I just like having a handy solution to an age old Nintendo Switch problem. Picture quality isn't going to be super crisp, then, but it doesn't need to be. This is a functional device - one that lets you do something very few Nintendo Switch accessories can. And that's far more useful than a $150 Elgato card.

