Oh no - Tiny Tina's Wonderlands features hidden walls

Tiny Tina's Wonderlands features hidden walls because nothing is sacred anymore.

Over the past weekend, Polygon reported that it had found hidden walls and pathways buried within the latest game in the Borderlands series. It turns out there are multiple instances of hidden walls in Tiny Tina's Wonderlands, where the player has to attack a wall with a melee strike to unveil the hidden loot behind the fake wall.

Now, you might be familiar with hidden walls in FromSoftware's games, where the developer has traditionally hidden pathways behind walls that can be broken with a melee strike throughout their games. We're now seeing a huge resurgence of hidden walls in Elden Ring, who's player base have spent dozens of ours trolling others about hidden walls that aren't actually anywhere to be found.

Thankfully though, the hidden walls in Tiny Tina's Wonderlands are mercifully easier to identify than they are in Elden Ring. For example, Gearbox's latest game prompts you to strike the hidden wall with onscreen text for your melee attack, whereas Elden Ring provides no such hints that you just happen to be stood in front of a fake wall that can be toppled with an attack.

Therefore, it should be a whole lot easier to identify hidden walls in Tiny Tina's Wonderlands than in Elden Ring. Well, in theory at least, as although there's an onscreen prompt in the former game, players will still have to trawl the entire game to actually find said walls. Oh, FromSoft, look what you've wrought.

