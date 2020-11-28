Get an official Xbox Series X controller for $20 off while stocks last

With the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S now out in the wild, many of you are looking for great deals on a second controller. Thankfully, there's a great one live right now, offering $20s off of all colors of the official Xbox Series X controller.

This is one of the best Xbox Series X Cyber Monday deals we've seen so far. The new Xbox Series X controller can be purchased at Best Buy in Carbon Black, Robot White, and Shock Blue with a $20 discount. The Carbon Black and Robot White controller has been reduced from $60 to $40, while the Shock Blue controller is down to $45 from its $65 RRP.

The new Xbox Series X controllers also work with Xbox Series S, Xbox One, PC, and android devices. It comes equipped with textured grips, a Share button to help you capture your finest gaming achievements, and a small shape to fit a wider array of hands. Truth be told, this is the best Xbox controller Microsoft has ever built, and you'll want another in your house for when we're legally allowed to resume same-couch multiplayer sessions with folk from outside of our bubbles.

This is a great deal and it's constantly coming in and out of stock. Cyber Monday is just 48 hours away, so we recommend that you act fast on this discount to avoid missing out on it entirely.

Xbox Series X/S Controller (Carbon Black)| $59.99 $39.99 at Best Buy

The classic Xbox controller gets an overhaul with an updated design, customisable button mapping, and easy switching between Xbox consoles, PC, and android.

Xbox Series X/S Controller (Robot White)| $59.99 $39.99 at Best Buy

If you're looking for a slightly different look, the Robot White version of the controller offers everything that its more traditional alternative does, all in a completely different colour.View Deal

Xbox Series X/S Controller (Shock Blue)| $64.99 $44.99 at Best Buy

If you're working with a very specific colour scheme, then the Shock Blue controller could be the way to go. Note that while the discount is the same, this version is slightly more expensive than the other options.

