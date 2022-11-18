Official early Black Friday PS5 deals are now live at retailers - save big on games and hardware

With Sony itself breaking cover on what's going to get the discount treatment this summer, it's fair to say that, as of today, the official Black Friday PS5 deals have now begun.

Sony has clearly take the lead in determining what hardware (no, not the consoles, before you ask or skip ahead) and games are getting their prices cut in celebration of the sales season, and all the major retailers have quickly updated their listings accordingly. We've found the best retailer, predictably, to have you covered is Amazon, which is well stocked and showing the price cuts up and down the hardware and game lines.

The great news is that there's almost too many great deals to list, and clicking through from any of our highlighted deals below will almost certainly bring you face to face with more good Black Friday gaming deals.

However, there are some notable headlines among these Black Friday PS5 deals. First of which is that the PS5 Pulse 3D Wireless Headset, which features prominently in our look at the best PS5 headsets, is down to a new record low, which essentially changes its price category completely for such a quality set: it can be yours for just $69 (opens in new tab) at Amazon (was $99.99). Nice.

The DualSense controller - of all colours and kinds - has also taken a big price cut. You'll now find basically all colours of the controller at the $49.99 mark, which is fantastic and marks a new record low. The default white version is $49 on the nose at Amazon (opens in new tab) (was $69.99) which shows a 20 dollar drop in price, but more unusual colorways such as the Cosmic Red beauty have suffered heavier price cuts to come down to $49.99 (opens in new tab) at Amazon, given their higher starting point of $74.99.

And then there are some Black Friday PS5 deals in terms of games, and in particular those first party games. There's a first-ever discount on The Last of Us Part I (now $49.99 (opens in new tab), was $69.99), a massive discount on Ghost of Tsushima Director's Cut which has stubbornly held its price since its release (now just $29.99 (opens in new tab), was $69.99), and there is a near-half price offer on this year's Horizon Forbidden West (now $39.99 (opens in new tab), was $69.99).

You'll find more information on all the headline offers we've picked out below, and plenty more PS5 deals further down the page.

Today's best early Black Friday PS5 deals

(opens in new tab) PS5 Pulse 3D Wireless Headset | $99.99 $69 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $31; lowest ever price - This is a never before seen record low price on the official Pulse 3D headset! If you've not picked it up yet and were waiting for a bargain then this is it! Smashes its previous record low by about 20 bucks.



UK: White - £87.24 £69.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)



(opens in new tab) PS5 DualSense Controller (White) | $69.99 $49 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $21 - The standard, default DualSense PS5 controller is now at a record new low, smashing its previous by a whole $10. Honestly, never been a better time to grab an extra pad by itself. UK: White - £61.06 £39.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)



(opens in new tab) PS5 DualSense Controller (Cosmic Red) | $74.99 $49.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $25 - Offering a bigger discount due to its higher starting point, the Cosmic Red DualSense is also at a new record low right now. Its previous best was $59!



(opens in new tab) PS5 DualSense Controller (Galactic Purple) | $74.99 $49.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $25 - Mirroring the saving of the Cosmic Red above, this is a cracking saving on a brilliant colorway -

and probably my favourite of the newer ones released by Sony. This represents whole third of the price and is a historic low.



(opens in new tab) PS5 DualSense Controller (Nova Pink) | $74.99 $49 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $25 - If you fancy injecting some near-eye-watering brightness into your setup, then the Nova Pink is also at a record low price. A seriously terrific price.



(opens in new tab) PS5 DualSense Controller (Starlight Blue) | $74.99 $49.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $25 - Also proving popular in the new DualSense colorways, the Starlight Blue controller is down to a record low now thanks to that same $25 discount. UK: £65.43 £39.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)



(opens in new tab) PS5 DualSense Controller (Midnight Black) | $69.99 $49 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $20 - Completing the set of available discounts, the Midnight Black variant is also reduced to a historic low price. This is a chic and sleek look harking back to the default colours of the PlayStations of the past, and at this price it's a steal. UK: £59.99 £44.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)



(opens in new tab) PlayStation DualSense Charging Station | $29.99 $19.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $10 - Probably the most useful of the extra PS5 accessories in my opinion, the Charging Station looks the part but will also ensure you are never out of juice. And at this price, you can get it into your setup for a record low price. UK: £24.99 £16.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)



(opens in new tab) PlayStation Media Remote | $29.99 $19.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $10 - This is perfect for those that use the PS5 for TV and movies too, ensuring you can control all of your media with an official, sleek accessory. UK: £24.99 £17.99 at Currys (opens in new tab)



(opens in new tab) The Last of Us Part I | $69.99 $49.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $20 - If, like a lot of folks, you were a little surprised by this coming out at 'full new-gen' price, then this first discount on the remaster is most welcome, and probably provides the price many are happy to jump on in time for the holidays. A record low price, unsurprisingly. UK: £69.99 £44.95 at Amazon (opens in new tab)



(opens in new tab) Horizon Forbidden West | PS5 | $69.99 $39.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $30 - Another perfect price to jump on now if you've been wanting to play one of the best games of the year for less. There's loads of hours to sink into over the holidays here, and it's another record low price. UK: £59.9 9 £39.99 at Currys (opens in new tab)



(opens in new tab) Ghost of Tsushima Director's Cut | $69.99 $29.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $40 - Speaking of first-party releases that held their value annoyingly well, Ghost of Tsushima Director's Cut is now at a bargain price of less than half price! This is a hell of a lot of game for your money and another perfect holiday game. UK: £59.99 £34.99 at Currys (opens in new tab)



(opens in new tab) Death Stranding Director's Cut | $49.99 $19.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $30 - This first-party PS5 release has seen some decent price fluctuation since it came out, but not as far down as this! A new record low, and an absolutely brilliant impulse purchase for the holidays. UK: £42.99 £17.99 at Game (opens in new tab)



(opens in new tab) Sackboy: A Big Adventure | $69.99 $19.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $40 - This is a ridiculous bargain-basement price for a first-party PS5 game! Naturally at this never-before-seen level, it's a record low too, so there's never been a better time to jump in. UK: £49.99 £21.99 at Currys (opens in new tab)



(opens in new tab) Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection | $49.99 $19.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $30 - Yes, it's still a remaster, but getting both spectacular games on PS5, in one feel swoop at this record low price is an absolute bargain. Perfect holiday games. UK: £42.99 £17.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)



(opens in new tab) Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart | $69.99 $29.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $40 - One of PS5's finest could be yours for a rock-bottom record low price thanks to this year's Black Friday prices. These first party games have really held their value since their release so if you've waited until now, then you've timed it perfectly. UK: £69.99 £34.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)



More of today's best PS5 deals

If you're looking to keep tabs on such PS5 gear to see if any other retailers get in on the action and offer better prices then check out the below deals and prices, as brought to you by our price-finding beavers every 30 minutes.

