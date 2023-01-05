Ocean's Eleven remake starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling to start filming soon

A new Ocean's Eleven movie starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling is set to start filming this spring, according to the Film & Television Industry Alliance (opens in new tab).

The site, which details film and TV projects that are currently in pre-production and active development for industry professionals, describes the movie as a "remake of the original Ocean’s Eleven that is set in Europe in the 1960s starring Ryan Gosling and Margot Robbie." It states that filming is due to start on March 6, 2023, with the location still to be confirmed.

The movie will be directed by Jay Roach, who previously worked with Robbie on the 2019 Fox News drama Bombshell, with a script by Carrie Solomon. It was previously reported to be a prequel to the franchise, but now seems to be a remake of the original 1960 Ocean's movie, which starred Frank Sinatra, Sammy Davis Jr., and Dean Martin.

The last time the movie was remade was in 2001, directed by Steven Soderbergh and starring George Clooney, Brad Pitt, and Matt Damon. Two sequels followed in 2004 and 2007, while an all-female spin-off, titled Ocean's 8, followed in 2018, starring Sandra Bullock as the sister of Clooney's character.

Robbie and Gosling will next be seen on-screen together in Barbie. Directed by Greta Gerwig and co-starring Will Ferrell, America Ferrera, and Simu Liu, the movie is set to hit theaters on July 21.

While we wait for the Ocean's Eleven remake to arrive on the big screen, check out our guide to the most exciting movie release dates coming our way in 2023.