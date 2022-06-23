Obi-Wan Kenobi finale includes one detail that changes a key Vader scene in Return of the Jedi

A new Star Wars fan theory suggests the Obi-Wan Kenobi finale has answered a lingering original trilogy question involving Darth Vader. Spoilers for Obi-Wan Kenobi episode 6 follow.

Darth Vader unmasking himself as he lay dying at the end of Return of the Jedi has stayed with several generations of Star Wars fans. You’ve probably noticed the wound on his head dozens of times too. How did the Sith Lord (then played by Sebastian Shaw) get the battle scar? The smart money may have been during the events of Revenge of the Sith on Mustafar which left Anakin broken and beaten on the lava banks of the fiery planet. But, as some on social media have pointed out, it’s possible that Obi-Wan actually caused the injury during the events of the Obi-Wan Kenobi finale.

Obi-Wan and Vader fought on an unnamed planet midway through the sixth episode. Each took some serious blows too; Obi-Wan was buried under rubble, while the Jedi Master eventually struck back with an onslaught of rocks, including one that pierces Vader’s mask and – potentially – causes the scarring that sticks with him decades later. Mind. Blown.

Some fans, however, are divided – pointing to Anakin’s near-fatal injuries in Episode 3 (opens in new tab): Revenge of the Sith as proof enough that the scarring was caused then. Others, though, have clapped back (opens in new tab) – saying that it’s perfectly feasible that a barrage of rocks would deepen the wound further, especially as the episode makes a pointed reference to the left side of his face being badly damaged by Obi-Wan’s attacks.

The jury is still out on this one, then. Still, it’s a cool detail that likely fills in even more gaps in Obi-Wan’s lost chapter between the prequels and the original trilogy than we originally realized.

