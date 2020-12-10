The trailer for Nobody gives us Bob Odenkirk's John Wick moment

The first trailer for Nobody has arrived, and Bob Odenkirk is a total badass in it.

Yes, you read that right. Bob Odenkirk, the man best known for playing a conniving, shifty lawyer in Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul - the kind of guy who would let the door shut behind him when you're both being chased by a zombie so you could get eaten - is a total badass. Odenkirk is nearly unrecognizable in the Nobody trailer, sporting a lean physique and beating the crap out of anyone that steps to him.

Nobody tells the story of Hutch Mansell, a father of two who lives a quiet suburban life and who is definitely a pushover ("a nobody" as the trailer description reads). After a home invasion in which his Hutch does nothing to protect himself or his family, he's met with disappointment from them, his neighbors, and basically everyone he interacts with.

"There's a long dormant piece of me that so very badly wants out," Odenkirk says in the trailer. Spoiler alert: it gets out and the results are the kind of action you'd expect from a John Wick movie. He starts a fight with a bunch of guys on a bus with "I'm gonna fuck you up" before catching a bottle swung at him and breaking it over one of the unlucky guy's head. The action only ramps up from there, with Odenkirk pulling some serious Keanu Reeves moves.

Nobody is directed by Ilya Naishuller (Hardcore Henry) and is written by Derek Kolstad, the man behind the John Wick franchise - so the comparisons are apt. Nobody debuts in theaters on February 26 and I'll be there opening night.