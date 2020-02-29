No, Tom Holland probably isn't starring in a Back to the Future remake

A recent deep fake of Tom Holland starring in Back to the Future likely won't prove prophetic, as the Spider-Man star says despite "conversations" about a remake, he considers Back to the Future a "perfect" movie that "could never be made better."

In an interview with BBC Radio 1 , Holland commented on the viral deep fake depicting himself as Marty McFly and his Spider-Man co-star, Robert Downey Jr., as Doc Brown. Asked hypothetically whether he'd consider starring in a Back to the Future remake as Marty McFly, Holland admitted, "I'd be lying if I said there hadn't been conversations in the past about doing some sort of remake."

Holland then promptly stamps out the fire with an emphasized "but." Apparently, in Holland's eyes, the original Back to the Future is untouchable. "That film is the most perfect film - or one of the most perfect films - one that could never be made better."

In an interview with ET , Holland rejects the idea of starring in a Back to the Future remake even more decisively, responding to the suggestion frankly, "I would not be interested because that is a perfect movie."

So there you have it. It's certainly interesting that Holland's been approached to play Marty McFly, but by all accounts it sounds unlikely. That said, Holland did express interest in remaking the specific scene from the deep fake. "I think we owe it to deep fake, because they did such a good job."