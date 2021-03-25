No Time to Die director sets his first post-Bond project

No Time to Die director Cary Fukunaga has set his first post-Bond project, according to The Hollywood Reporter .

The filmmaker's next movie will be an adaptation of the cyberpunk comics series Tokyo Ghost. Set in 2089, humans have become fully addicted to technology as a way to escape reality. The story follows two peacekeepers working in LA who are sent on a mission that takes them to Tokyo, the last tech-free place on Earth. There's no word of any casting news yet.

Before Bond, Fukunaga was the director and executive producer of the first season of the HBO series True Detective, starring Matthew McConaughey and Woody Harrelson – his work on the crime drama led him to become the first director of Asian descent to win the Emmy for Outstanding Directing for a Drama Series.

He also directed the war drama Beasts of No Nation and an adaptation of the classic novel Jane Eyre . He's currently directing the first three episodes of Apple TV Plus' upcoming World War II miniseries, Masters of the Air, and executive producing alongside Tom Hanks and Steven Spielberg.

No Time to Die, Daniel Craig's last outing as James Bond, is due to finally arrive in cinemas on October 8 in the US and September 30 in the UK. The 25th Bond flick was originally meant to come out in April 2020, but it's been blighted by a seemingly never-ending series of delays due to the COVID-19 pandemic.