No Time to Die director has an idea for a James Bond reboot

No Time to Die director Cary Fukunaga has revealed that he has an idea for a James Bond reboot movie.

"I still have a pitch I would do if I had to reboot it, which I'll keep for myself for right now," Fukunaga told /Film, when asked whether any ideas made it into the movie from his initial meeting with the Bond producers, before Daniel Craig was confirmed to be returning.

"But this was a completely clean slate. In September of 2018 I was just listening to everyone, what was working, what wasn't working, what they wanted, what they hoped for, and just had to sit with that and try to figure out how to turn that into a story," he added. "Inevitably, things seep in, things you've tried before and other stories that didn't work, but you're just looking for that place that it could fit, you know? I kind of think of it like spare furniture, but it very much came out of those meetings in September, and then went on until we finished shooting."

There's no word yet on the future of the Bond franchise – and producer Barbara Broccoli has already indicated the search for a new 007 won't kick off until 2022.

No Time to Die introduces Captain Marvel's Lashana Lynch as 00 agent Nomi, and Craig's Knives Out co-star Ana de Armas as Paloma, while Léa Seydoux returns as Madeleine Swann, Christoph Waltz is back as Blofeld, Ralph Fiennes returns as M, Ben Whishaw is back as Q, Naomie Harris returns as Moneypenny, and Jeffrey Wright is back as Felix Leiter. Rami Malek plays the villain Safin.

The film is in both US and UK theaters now.