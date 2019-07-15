Build your own Nintendo Switch bundle with a game and accessory for just $329 from Walmart

It's not often we see a Nintendo Switch console offer, which is why this one has caught our attention. Walmart is allowing you to build your own Nintendo Switch bundle with a game and accessory for $329, so you can tailor this offer to your own personal preferences. There are five games to choose from - Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, Super Mario Odyssey, Super Mario Party, The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, or Splatoon 2 - then either a portable power bank battery charger docking station, or a carry case and screen protector. After making your selections you'll pay a bundle prices that's $45 less than buying those items individually. Certainly competition for any of our other Amazon Prime Day game deals at the moment.

If you want to take up this offer then you'd better act fast, as Nintendo Switch deals don't tend to stick around for long due to their rarity. Go for it and you'll soon be able to play the best Nintendo Switch games, whether you're on the go or docked to your home TV, happy in the knowledge that you've saved yourself a stack of dollars in the process.

