Nintendo Switch expected to have overtaken Game Boy to become third best-selling console ever

The Nintendo Switch is estimated to have overtaken the Game Boy in worldwide sales to become the third best-selling console ever.

That's according to data from VGChartz (opens in new tab), accumulating figures about the Nintendo Switch's lifetime sales to date from numbers shipped in the week ending December 10, 2022. At a reported 118.99 million lifetime sales, the Switch has overtaken the Game Boy, which sits at 118.69 million total units sold.

If the Switch wants to become the second best-selling games console ever though, it's got its work cut out. That title belongs to the Nintendo DS family of devices, sitting tall at 154.02 million lifetime sales, while the best-selling console of all time is the PlayStation 2, just a few million sales away from that at 159 million units sold.

Nintendo Switch sales haven't shown any sign of slowing down a considerable amount over the past few years, despite repeated supply issues due to scarcity of parts. Supply issues for the Switch have been ongoing for nearly three years now, since the global onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Within the past week though, one reporter claimed Nintendo could begin talking about the Switch's successor as soon as next year in 2024. Responding to a recent claim that the long-rumored Nintendo Switch Pro was actually cancelled during development, a journalist took to Twitter to claim that they wouldn't be surprised if Nintendo acknowledged new hardware as soon as next year.

If Nintendo does announce new hardware next year in 2024, it's likely that Switch sales figures will decline somewhat. Until then though, the Switch will likely keep selling at a record-setting pace for Nintendo.

Check out our upcoming Switch games guide for a full look at all the exclusives Nintendo has to offer in the coming year.