Nintendo president confirms company is "always looking at tech" but doesn't mention Switch Pro

Nintendo president Doug Bowser avoided talking about the rumored Switch Pro in a recent interview with The Washington Post - but he did state that the company is "always looking at new technology."

Reporter Gene Park asked Bowser about the swirling Switch Pro rumors which have been circulating rapidly since a Bloomberg report in May suggested we'd see the upgraded hardware as early as September of this year. However, Bowser sidestepped the question like he was dodging a move in a round of Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, focusing his answer on the company's dedication to new technology.

"We are always looking at technology and how technology can enhance gameplay experiences. It's not technology for technology's sake," Bowser says. "It’s how specifically can technology enhance a gameplay experience. And then where do you apply that technology? Do you want to apply it on current existing hardware or platforms, or do you want to wait for the next platform? And then what’s the right gameplay experience with that? There’s a host of factors that goes into it, and it’s something we’re always looking at."

Bowser then pivots to discussing how the Switch is in its fifth year and is, therefore "redefining what a console life cycle can look like, and the vibrancy of that overall life cycle with a strong cadence of content." Considering the recent release of both the Xbox Series X and PS5 has been mired with supply issues preventing players from getting their hands on the new consoles, Bowser isn't wrong in praising the longevity of the Switch. After all, Switch sales in the UK matched PlayStation and Xbox sales combined in 2020 , bolstered by titles like Animal Crossing: New Horizons. And Switch had its best October sales ever this past October, selling 735,000 units within the month.

Many people believed a Switch Pro announcement would come at E3 2021 , but the Nintendo E3 2021 showcase was strictly about software. To be fair, we did get a confirmation of a remastered Super Monkey Ball trilogy, Super Mario Party Superstars, Metroid Dread, and more - so it's not like it was a quiet showcase.

